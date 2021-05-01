Buckhead Capital Management LLC Has $3.45 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,455 shares of company stock worth $546,810 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNC. TheStreet raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.05.

NYSE PNC opened at $186.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.27 and a one year high of $189.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.98 and its 200-day moving average is $152.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.