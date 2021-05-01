Buckhead Capital Management LLC Has $7.74 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.8% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,779,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,350,000 after acquiring an additional 448,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $673,915,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,084,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,974 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,894,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,576,000 after buying an additional 280,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,717,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,351,000 after buying an additional 164,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $59.35 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company has a market capitalization of $89.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at $58,575,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 19,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $1,130,533.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,722.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,630 shares of company stock valued at $13,187,162 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stephens increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

