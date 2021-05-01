Buckhead Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Kelly Services worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,670,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,248,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,956,000 after buying an additional 105,513 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 202.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 93,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 62,687 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Kelly Services by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 41,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kelly Services by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,772,000 after acquiring an additional 32,984 shares during the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KELYA stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $984.52 million, a P/E ratio of -12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. Kelly Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.20.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $154,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,989.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $524,440.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,937.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,117 shares of company stock worth $700,051. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KELYA. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

