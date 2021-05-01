Buckhead Capital Management LLC Sells 275 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 52.6% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 51.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $97.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.44. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.13 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

