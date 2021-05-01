Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BVRDF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of BVRDF stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.93. 379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.22. Bureau Veritas has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.72.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine & Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food & Commodities, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification and Consumer Products.

