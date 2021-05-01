Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cadence Design Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ FY2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.92.

CDNS stock opened at $131.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $75.27 and a 1 year high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.31.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,610,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 248,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,991,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $7,373,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at $117,075,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 440,124 shares of company stock worth $60,808,229. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

