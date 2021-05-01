Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.92.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $131.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $75.27 and a 1-year high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.31.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $701,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 184,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,826,962.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $3,135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,730,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,124 shares of company stock valued at $60,808,229 over the last ninety days. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.