Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Short Interest Up 113.6% in April

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 321,500 shares, a growth of 113.6% from the March 31st total of 150,500 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 158,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of CSTE stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. Caesarstone has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). Caesarstone had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Caesarstone by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,239,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,825,000 after acquiring an additional 133,800 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 10.0% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,054,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,205,000 after buying an additional 186,060 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,825,862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,536,000 after buying an additional 11,990 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Caesarstone by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 601,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Caesarstone by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 249,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 92,345 shares in the last quarter. 46.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.