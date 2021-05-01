Cajutel Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,386.00 (CAJ)

Cajutel (CURRENCY:CAJ) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Cajutel coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.66 or 0.00013305 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Cajutel has traded down 23.4% against the dollar. Cajutel has a market capitalization of $10.36 million and $1,386.00 worth of Cajutel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00064081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.30 or 0.00281823 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $625.11 or 0.01085428 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00026298 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.26 or 0.00722787 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,563.69 or 0.99952813 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Cajutel Profile

Cajutel’s total supply is 1,780,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,389 coins. The Reddit community for Cajutel is /r/cajutel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cajutel’s official Twitter account is @cajutel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cajutel is cajutel.io.

Cajutel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cajutel directly using U.S. dollars.

