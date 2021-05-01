California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. California BanCorp had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 2.34%.

California BanCorp stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 30,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,927. California BanCorp has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to medium-sized businesses and professional firms in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

