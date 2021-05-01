California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on CWT. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Sunday, February 28th.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

CWT stock opened at $58.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.08 and a 200 day moving average of $53.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.08. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $61.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 11.85%. On average, research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.23%.

In related news, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $26,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,496.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in California Water Service Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,253,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,941,000 after buying an additional 682,877 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,337,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,300,000 after acquiring an additional 59,612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,901,000 after acquiring an additional 134,775 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,083,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 473,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,651,000 after purchasing an additional 102,369 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.