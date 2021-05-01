California Water Service Group to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:CWT)

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

California Water Service Group has raised its dividend payment by 18.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

California Water Service Group stock opened at $58.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $61.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.08.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 11.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CWT. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. California Water Service Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

In related news, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $26,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,496.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in California Water Service Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

