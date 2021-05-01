Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,000 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the March 31st total of 114,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,555,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,257,000 after purchasing an additional 125,550 shares during the last quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,249,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 34,211 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

CLMT opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.14. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.73.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.09). Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 314.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $553.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.