Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camping World Holdings, Inc. is a provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts. The company’s brand consists of Camping World and Good Sam. It offers new and used RVs for sale, vehicle service and maintenance through retail locations and membership clubs. Camping World Holdings, Inc. is based in Lincolnshire, United States. “

Get Camping World alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CWH. Northcoast Research raised shares of Camping World from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Camping World from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Camping World from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Camping World presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of CWH stock traded down $1.64 on Friday, hitting $43.54. 1,139,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,096. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.45. Camping World has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $46.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Camping World will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 2.21%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.38%.

In related news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 355,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $14,053,971.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.32 per share, with a total value of $99,534.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,038.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,029,933 shares of company stock worth $43,047,926. Company insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Camping World by 1,538.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 37.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camping World (CWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.