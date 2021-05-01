Canaccord Genuity Increases 888 (LON:888) Price Target to GBX 475

888 (LON:888) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity to GBX 475 ($6.21) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.35% from the company’s current price.

888 has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut 888 to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of 888 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 354.38 ($4.63).

Shares of LON 888 opened at GBX 426.60 ($5.57) on Wednesday. 888 has a 1 year low of GBX 129.80 ($1.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 456 ($5.96). The company has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 388.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 312.75.

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

