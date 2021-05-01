Canaccord Genuity Cuts Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Price Target to $8.25

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $9.00 to $8.25 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FSM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $12.25 to $12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Pi Financial downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.50 to $11.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortuna Silver Mines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of FSM opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $9.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,219,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,849,000 after buying an additional 986,247 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,256,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 266,270 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,932,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 177.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 180,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

