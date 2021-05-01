Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.05.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOS. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Canada Goose stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.27. The company had a trading volume of 567,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,324. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 75.48, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Canada Goose has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $50.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.78 and a 200 day moving average of $37.11.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.50 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Canada Goose by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

