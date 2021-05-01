Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Receives $59.30 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.30.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CDPYF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $56.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $44.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.77. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $31.35 and a 1-year high of $45.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.1068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 2.58%.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

