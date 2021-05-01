Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) PT Lowered to $420.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $423.00 to $420.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CP. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised Canadian Pacific Railway from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $434.77.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $373.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $214.54 and a 12 month high of $390.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $371.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.15.

Canadian Pacific Railway shares are scheduled to split on Monday, May 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 21st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 14th.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.7565 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 77.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 61.5% during the first quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 32,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 174.0% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

