Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.2% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 1,389,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,397,000 after buying an additional 102,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% during the first quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $162.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $428.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.18. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.