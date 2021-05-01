CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.82

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.82 and traded as high as C$9.87. CanWel Building Materials Group shares last traded at C$9.78, with a volume of 193,013 shares changing hands.

CWX has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$10.50 price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$12.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.96.

The company has a market cap of C$757.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.46.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$401.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$367.07 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. CanWel Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.75%.

About CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

