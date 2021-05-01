Capital Financial Planning LLC Acquires Shares of 19,945 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.74. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56.

