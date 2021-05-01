Capital Financial Planning LLC Has $506,000 Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Capital Financial Planning LLC cut its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 269.0% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $322.42 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $198.51 and a twelve month high of $331.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $316.36 and its 200-day moving average is $298.35.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

