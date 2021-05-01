Capital Financial Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,224,000 after buying an additional 3,404,795 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $140,645,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 278.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 977,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,544,000 after purchasing an additional 719,678 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,562,000 after purchasing an additional 498,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 570,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,411,000 after purchasing an additional 348,947 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock opened at $100.69 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $101.83. The firm has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.60 and its 200-day moving average is $92.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.