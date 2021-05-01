Capital Financial Planning LLC Purchases 812 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.8% of Capital Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Capital Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period.

VOO stock opened at $383.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $371.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.20. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $253.97 and a 12-month high of $386.74.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

