Capital Financial Planning LLC Sells 672 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Capital Financial Planning LLC reduced its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Capital Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Capital Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LQD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,599,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,219,000 after buying an additional 291,574 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,941,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,232,000 after purchasing an additional 119,072 shares during the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 652.9% in the 4th quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 1,303,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,463 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 541.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 750,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,663,000 after acquiring an additional 633,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 505,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,874,000 after acquiring an additional 64,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA LQD opened at $131.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.62. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $125.52 and a 12-month high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.