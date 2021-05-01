Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $5.26 Per Share

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Capital One Financial in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.84.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on COF. Barclays boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

NYSE COF opened at $149.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.31. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $51.91 and a 12-month high of $150.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.54, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,176,648 over the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

