Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 6.97%.

NASDAQ:CPLP traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.73. 110,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,182. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $12.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

