Capital Product Partners Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 6,422 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,363% compared to the average volume of 439 call options.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPLP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPLP opened at $12.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.23. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $12.89.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 6.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.