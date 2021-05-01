Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 27,322 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFFN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

CFFN opened at $12.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $14.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.77. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.35.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 4.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other news, EVP Anthony S. Barry bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $126,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,233.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

