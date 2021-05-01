Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) PT Raised to C$6.25

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its target price increased by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$6.25 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.84% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capstone Mining’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining to C$4.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$5.65 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Capstone Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.24.

TSE CS opened at C$5.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Capstone Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.48 and a 1 year high of C$5.84.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$193.03 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capstone Mining will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider George Leslie Brack sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.38, for a total transaction of C$875,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,379,000. Also, Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 58,014 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.35, for a total value of C$252,360.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,069 shares in the company, valued at C$335,250.15. Insiders have sold 641,183 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,706 in the last ninety days.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

