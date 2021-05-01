Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CABGY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Carlsberg A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Carlsberg A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

CABGY stock opened at $35.09 on Thursday. Carlsberg A/S has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.90. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.87.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.