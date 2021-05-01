Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)’s share price traded down 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.95 and last traded at $39.34. 5,724 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 404,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.53 million. Carpenter Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.20%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

