Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carriage Services, Inc. is a leading provider of death care services and products in the United States. Carriage provides a complete range of services relating to funerals, burials and cremations, including the use of funeral homes and motor vehicles, the performance of cemetery interment services and the management and maintenance of cemetery grounds. They also sell related products and merchandise including caskets, burial vaults, garments, cemetery interment rights, stone and bronze memorials, as well as other items. “

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price target on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE CSV opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $669.05 million, a PE ratio of 64.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.14. Carriage Services has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carriage Services will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other Carriage Services news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $65,990.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,240,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,371,893.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven D. Metzger bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $33,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,092 shares of company stock valued at $143,107 and sold 4,377 shares valued at $159,097. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Carriage Services by 13.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Carriage Services by 152.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 13,204 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Carriage Services by 176.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 55,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 35,368 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

