Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.95-2.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.92. The company issued revenue guidance of +7-10% yr/yr to $18.6-19.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.80 billion.Carrier Global also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.950-2.050 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CARR. Atlantic Securities cut Carrier Global from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised Carrier Global from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen raised Carrier Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.25.

Shares of CARR stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.58. 7,279,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,016,101. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.73. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $45.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

