Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.95-2.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.92. The company issued revenue guidance of +7-10% yr/yr to $18.6-19.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.80 billion.Carrier Global also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.950-2.050 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen raised Carrier Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,279,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,016,101. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.73. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $45.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.