Cascades (TSE:CAS) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Cascades (TSE:CAS) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$21.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CAS. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Cascades to C$20.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cascades from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Cascades from C$22.50 to C$20.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Cascades from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.29.

Get Cascades alerts:

Cascades stock opened at C$14.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cascades has a one year low of C$12.80 and a one year high of C$18.48.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Cascades will post 2.2200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Cascades’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.