Casino Betting Coin (CBC) Trading 5.6% Higher This Week

Casino Betting Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Casino Betting Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0642 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Casino Betting Coin has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. Casino Betting Coin has a market cap of $10.01 million and $84,396.00 worth of Casino Betting Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Casino Betting Coin Profile

CBC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2018. Casino Betting Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. The official message board for Casino Betting Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin. The Reddit community for Casino Betting Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin. Casino Betting Coin’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Casino Betting Coin is casinobettingcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Casino Betting Coin Coin Trading

