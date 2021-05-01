Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Buys 469 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,638 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 0.8% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. United Bank grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 25,615 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,828 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 475.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 57,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 47,580 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1,074.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 230,377 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,072,000 after buying an additional 210,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,875.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $70,798.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,036,025.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $120.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $212.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

