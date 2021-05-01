Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 14.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 4.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 2,307.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $222.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.93 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.64.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total transaction of $1,195,206.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 209,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,116.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 393,031 shares of company stock worth $90,008,534 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

