Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Purchases 137 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,915 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. United Bank increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 53.2% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 2,201 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $337,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $368,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $353.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.06. The company has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.00 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.55 and a 12-month high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.71.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.78, for a total value of $14,471,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,408,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.49, for a total transaction of $1,198,715.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 292,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,273,194.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,917 shares of company stock worth $32,027,531. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

