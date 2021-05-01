Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Purchases 266 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,786 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 389.7% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $838,454,000 after buying an additional 1,804,722 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in DexCom by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,016,395,000 after buying an additional 1,225,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $283,445,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in DexCom by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,516,467 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $560,668,000 after buying an additional 406,191 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 620,147 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $229,282,000 after buying an additional 131,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.94.

In other news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 12,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.17, for a total value of $4,715,023.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,660 shares of company stock worth $17,396,809 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $386.10 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.63 and a 1-year high of $456.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $376.32 and its 200 day moving average is $368.99. The company has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.55, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

