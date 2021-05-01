Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 15,109 Shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,109 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 11,912 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 73,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 16,954 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $421,000.

Shares of BATS CEFS opened at $21.13 on Friday. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $22.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average is $19.96.

