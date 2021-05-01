Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,641 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,452.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,354 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 109.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.1% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.89.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $62.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.73. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $64.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,951.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

