Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 274 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $224.89 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $117.18 and a 52 week high of $234.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.08.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

