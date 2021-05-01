Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 970 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:UJUN)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:UJUN) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned about 10.15% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000.

Shares of UJUN stock opened at $28.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.00. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $28.46.

