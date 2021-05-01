Castweet (CTT) Reaches Market Cap of $243,952.82

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Castweet has a market cap of $243,952.82 and approximately $75,288.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Castweet has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Castweet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $629.31 or 0.01092166 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded 67.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.08 or 0.00100797 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000425 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Castweet Coin Profile

CTT is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com. The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet.

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Castweet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

