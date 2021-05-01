Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Hits New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $238.87 and last traded at $229.23, with a volume of 60759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $232.30.

The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.74.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.93. The company has a market capitalization of $124.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

About Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

