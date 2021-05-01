Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Increased to $181.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $181.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $202.74.

CAT stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,953,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $237.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

