CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.590-1.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.CBIZ also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.590-1.630 EPS.

CBZ stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $33.59. The company had a trading volume of 352,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,298. CBIZ has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.58.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. CBIZ had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Research analysts forecast that CBIZ will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other CBIZ news, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 22,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $691,434.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,638 shares in the company, valued at $10,655,652.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $140,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,361 shares in the company, valued at $112,559.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,991 shares of company stock worth $6,444,955 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

